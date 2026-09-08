Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal calls Champions League his biggest motivation

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their second goal in LaLiga against Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou in Barcelona on August 31, 2026. — Reuters

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal on Tuesday said that he wants to win the Champions League and that it is his biggest motivation.

Lamine, 19, was elected one of three vice-captains by his teammates alongside Eric Garcia and Frenkie de Jong, manager Hansi Flick said on Saturday, while the German coach himself had chosen Raphinha and Pedri.

"There's no greater motivation than the Champions League, which is the one I still have to win. We will give our all to win it. Good players have arrived, like (Anthony) Gordon, (Karim) Adeyemi, Rodri," Lamine told a press conference.

Traditionally, the more experienced members of the team are included in the group of captains, but the teenager was a surprise choice as fifth in line to wear the captain’s armband.

Bojan Krkic was the youngest Barcelona player to wear the captain's armband in 2010, aged 20 years and 56 days.

"It's something to be proud of at 19 years old. I'm very grateful to my teammates. It's a position that comes with responsibilities, even if I'm only 19, but I'm very happy," said Lamine.

Following successive Champions League exits, in which Barca could not keep a clean sheet in any of the four matches that led to their elimination, questions were raised over whether the players must adapt Flick's aggressive strategy to win in Europe.

"We always adapt our style, for the opponent. Maybe not too much but when it is necessary. We have our style, it has been very successful over the last two seasons," said Flick.

The Catalan club are hoping to end an 11-year drought in the Champions League. Their European campaign begins on Wednesday against Feyenoord at Camp Nou.