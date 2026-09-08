Team Usyk issues bold response to Fury’s callout

Oleksandr Usyk (right) delivers a punch to Tyson Fury (left) during their match on December 22, 2024. — Reuters

Team Oleksandr Usyk have responded to Tyson Fury’s callout, saying they will only consider 'a concrete offer'.

This week, Fury continued his war of words against Anthony Joshua and said he believes his fight with AJ has collapsed.

British public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade. Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year to fight at home in the autumn. But Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers are pushing to move the contest to the United States.

The organisers want to stage the bout on November 20, a Friday, at Madison Square Garden. However, Joshua, 36, and his promoter Eddie Hearn want the fight at Wembley Stadium.

Hearn suggested the fight is now back in talks to take place at Wembley, but has also been forced to issue a legal letter as part of proceedings.

The tensions are continuing behind the scenes, but Fury has been making public claims on social media throughout.

Tyson Fury said the delay will only lead him to fight his former rival, telling Oleksandr Usyk, who beat him twice in 2024.

However, Usyk's manager Sergey Lapin has essentially brushed off 'The Gypsy King's' plea for a trilogy with the former two-time undisputed champion.

"Usyk is not Tyson's backup plan," Lapin told Sky Sports on Monday.

"If Fury needs an opponent, he should visit the Ready to Fight platform. They can help him find a worthy opponent.

"Oleksandr is always open to big challenges. But serious intentions are backed by a concrete offer, not statements in the press."