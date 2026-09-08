Shohei Ohtani ‘most likely’ to stop pitching for rest of season

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (left) walks to the dugout after striking out against Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (not pictured) and catcher Tyler Stephenson during the third inning at Dodger Stadium on Sep 7, 2026. — Reuters

Shohei Ohtani has admitted he is ‘most likely’ to stop pitching for the rest of the season on Monday as the Los Angeles Dodgers prioritise his health and batting ahead of the play-offs.

The 32-year-old returned to the Dodgers’ lineup after missing four games due to a series of physical issues.

Ohtani has been managing soreness in his left knee, while a right biceps problem flared up during a bullpen session on August 28th, the last time he threw a baseball.

Japanese superstar admitted it was disappointing to stop pitching but said he wants to learn from the setback and use the experience to improve next season.

“Disappointing,” Ohtani said.

“But I want to make sure that when I look back this season that I used this as an experience, a learning experience, and make sure that I use that as something to improve upon for next season.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said continuing to pitch currently made little sense, despite Ohtani’s desire to remain a two-way player.

“Yes, he loves pitching, loves being a two-way player,” Roberts said. “But right now, it just doesn't make any sense.”

Ohtani has not pitched since July 3rd, despite an impressive campaign in which he went 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts, striking out 95 batters in 85⅔ innings.

With the Dodgers’ pitching rotation strengthened by the addition of Tarik Skubal, Ohtani’s contribution with the bat has become increasingly important.

He is currently hitting .277 with 30 home runs and 11 stolen bases, although a recent slump has raised concerns ahead of October.