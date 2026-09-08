Pakistan storm into Junior Asia Cup semi-finals with dominant win over Malaysia

Pakistan and Malaysian hockey players stand in line for the national anthems ahead of their Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2026 match in Moqi, China, on September 9, 2026. - Facebook/Asian Hockey Federation

HULUNBUIR: Pakistan stormed into the semi-finals of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2026 with a convincing 5-2 victory over Malaysia in their crucial Pool B encounter at the Moqi Training Base in China on Tuesday.

The win marked Pakistan’s third consecutive victory in the tournament, taking them to the top of Pool B with nine points.

Malaysia and China are level on six points, with their crucial encounter on Wednesday set to determine the second semi-finalist from the group.

Malaysia made the brighter start and took the lead in the ninth minute when Muhammad Salehi found the net, putting Pakistan under early pressure.

Pakistan responded emphatically after the interval, producing a powerful attacking display that completely shifted the momentum in their favour.

Nadeem Khan restored parity in the 32nd minute before Abdullah Sami Rana struck four minutes later to put Pakistan 2-1 ahead.

Waleed Rana then took centre stage, scoring twice in quick succession in the 39th and 40th minutes. His back-to-back goals gave Pakistan a commanding 4-1 lead and left Malaysia struggling to cope with the pressure.

Ali Hamza completed Pakistan’s five-goal blitz in the 41st minute, extending their advantage to 5-1. His impressive performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Malaysia pulled a goal back in the 54th minute through Ganaselen Dhirsh, but Pakistan remained composed in the closing stages to protect their three-goal advantage and seal a 5-2 victory.

The result further underlined Pakistan’s impressive campaign, with the team still unbeaten in the tournament. Their attacking efficiency and dominant second-half display proved decisive against Malaysia.

Pakistan will conclude their Pool B campaign against Bangladesh on Wednesday.