Alex Pereira eyes Ciryl Gane UFC rematch next

Alex Pereira (red gloves) reacts after defeating Jamahal Hill (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena on Apr 13, 2024. — Reuters

Brazilian Alex Pereira has made it clear that he wants to face Ciryl Gane next after suffering a knockout defeat to the Frenchman in their interim heavyweight UFC title fight last June.

The 39-year-old was stopped by Gane as he attempted to become the first fighter in UFC history to win championships across three weight divisions.

Pereira, who has previously held UFC titles at middleweight and light-heavyweight, said he believes a rematch with Gane is the fight that makes the most sense following a period of rest.

"I'm seeing many opinions but I think the fight that makes sense is Ciryl Gane," he said.

"That's the fight. I'm going to work on that and from what I'm seeing, it's something that's going to happen.

"How the last fight [ended], there were illegal shots. I think now with another opportunity I can come back and show what I can do, what I can achieve, which is the third belt.

"I'm very excited for that and I'll work for that."

Gane is expected to face UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall next in an undisputed title bout, although the Briton is still recovering from eye injuries suffered in his previous fight against Gane.

Aspinall has been cleared to resume training but his return date remains uncertain. If he is forced to miss the remainder of 2026, Gane could take another fight.

Pereira has previously criticised Gane's tactics, claiming some of the Frenchman's biggest blows landed illegally to the back of his head. Gane denied the accusation.

Gane is in his second reign as interim heavyweight champion and has twice lost challenges for the undisputed title.