Mark Chapman leaves New Zealand central contract for BBL opportunity

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman plays a shot during the fourth ODI between West Indies and New Zealand at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on July 19, 2026. - AFP

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has opted to move to a casual playing contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) after securing a deal to play in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) in December.

Chapman has stepped away from his full-time NZC contract and joins Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert on casual agreements. The arrangement allows the players to take part in the BBL during the peak of New Zealand's home summer rather than playing domestic cricket in New Zealand.

The 30-year-old will feature in New Zealand's white-ball series against India in November before travelling to Australia for the BBL. His BBL franchise has yet to be confirmed.

"I'm thankful to New Zealand Cricket for their support now and throughout my career," Chapman said. "The upcoming India series is one all us players are really excited for, and I'm committed wholeheartedly to performing in that series."

Chapman's BBL stint will coincide with New Zealand's Test tour of Australia. However, the left-hander has not played first-class cricket since 2024 and has never represented the Black Caps in Test cricket despite being called into the squad for the tour of India in 2024.

Earlier this year, Chapman also asked not to be considered for Test cricket when NZC finalised its initial contract list.

His move off the main contract list has created an opening for fast bowler Matt Fisher, who has been added to New Zealand's central contract list.

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said the team's demanding Test schedule against India, Australia and Sri Lanka meant maintaining depth in the pace-bowling department was crucial.

"With the heavy schedule of cricket coming up, notably the Test matches against India, Australia, and Sri Lanka, we know we'll need good depth in our fast-bowling stocks to give the Black Caps the best chance of success," Larsen said.

"Matt is someone able to bowl that express pace which is extremely valuable to the balance of any side, so we're excited to have him on the central contract list."

Fisher has played one Test for New Zealand, against Zimbabwe in 2025, along with three ODIs and one T20I.