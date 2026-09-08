Enzo Maresca admits fatigue affecting World Cup players

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca against Manchester City in Premier League on August 28, 2026. — Reuters

PORTO: Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca has admitted that it has been difficult for his World Cup players to find their best form early in the season ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League opener against Porto.

Maresca was speaking at the Dragao Stadium after Erling Haaland revealed the physical and mental challenges of returning to club football following Norway’s run to the World Cup quarter-finals.

"I think it's correct that you see these kind of players that they start to be tired," Maresca said.

Haaland has scored three goals in three Premier League appearances this season but missed City’s warm-up matches after his extended international campaign.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining his mental sharpness while coping with an increasingly demanding football calendar.

"The physical side will come, if you manage to stay injury free, but you need to be sharp mentally as well, and that's not easy," he said.

Haaland added that players often need time away from football despite enjoying the opportunity to play throughout the year.

"But sometimes we need a break as well," he said.

Maresca said he understood Haaland’s concerns and acknowledged the demands placed on players who continue to represent their countries.

"It's it's not easy for them it's not easy for Erling, it's not easy for most of the players that they continue to play for their international team," said the coach.

He added that rest could involve missing a game or taking a week away, depending on the circumstances.