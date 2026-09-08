Conor Benn calls weight cut ‘brutal’ ahead of Ryan Garcia fight

Conor Benn celebrates after winning the middleweight fight against Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on November 15, 2025. — Reuters

Conor Benn has described his weight cut as ‘brutal’ and ‘excruciating’ as he prepares to return to the 147lb welterweight limit for his world title showdown with Ryan Garcia on Saturday.

The 29-year-old British boxer will face Garcia for the American’s WBC welterweight title in Las Vegas, marking the first time in four years that Benn has been required to make the 147lb limit.

Benn has competed at higher weights in recent fights, including two middleweight bouts against Chris Eubank Jr last year.

He most recently fought Regis Prograis at a 150lb catchweight in April, earning a unanimous decision victory.

With the Garcia fight requiring him to lose an additional three pounds, Benn has admitted the process has taken a significant physical and mental toll.

“It’s hard, it is brutal, but we are getting it done,” Benn said.

The British fighter insisted he had no intention of seeking sympathy, despite the difficulties involved in reaching the required weight.

“I’m not going to be complaining and moaning. I know what I signed up for. You are not going to see me posting posts for sympathy in sweat suits or me crying,” he said.

Benn acknowledged the severity of the cut but stressed that competing for a world title in a major Las Vegas event made the challenge worthwhile.

“Yes, it is going to be hard; yes, it is taking a piece out of my soul and my spirit to get down in weight; yes, it is excruciating, but it’s part of the job,” he added.

“It’s hard; your body is screaming.”