Afghanistan announce multi-format series against Bangladesh, Zimbabwe

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (second from left) celebrates after taking a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11, 2026. - ICC

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed an extensive international cricket schedule in the United Arab Emirates, with Bangladesh and Zimbabwe set to visit for a multi-format series spanning October and November.

The programme will feature a one-off Test against Bangladesh, an ODI Tri-Nation Series involving Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, followed by a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

The action will begin with a one-off Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh from October 9 to 13. The Test will be followed by the ODI Tri-Nation Series, which will run from October 17 to 23.

Each team will play the other once during the league stage, with the top two sides advancing to the final on October 23.

Afghanistan will then face Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series, with the matches scheduled for October 27, October 29 and November 1.

The two sides will subsequently meet in a two-match Test series. The first Test will be played from November 5 to 9, while the second Test is scheduled for November 13 to 17.

The busy international programme will give Afghanistan valuable multi-format exposure against two established international sides while also strengthening the ACB's relationships with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Zimbabwe Cricket.

Commenting on the importance of the upcoming schedule, ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan said the assignments would provide Afghanistan's players with valuable opportunities to compete across formats.

He added that the series would allow the national team to test itself against quality opposition while maintaining competitive momentum ahead of its future international commitments.

“We are pleased to confirm this important period of international cricket for the Afghanistan National Team. Playing Bangladesh and Zimbabwe across different formats will provide our players with valuable competitive opportunities and offer our supporters an exciting period of international cricket,” Khan said.

“The Afghanistan Cricket Board remains committed to providing our national team with regular, high-quality international cricket. We highly value our relationships with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Zimbabwe Cricket and appreciate their cooperation in making these important assignments possible,” he added.

Series schedule

One-off Test

October 9–13: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh — UAE

ODI Tri-Nation Series

October 17: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe — 1st match — UAE

October 19: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe — 2nd match — UAE

October 21: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh — 3rd match — UAE

October 23: Tri-Nation Series final — UAE

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I Series

October 27: 1st T20I — UAE

October 29: 2nd T20I — UAE

November 1: 3rd T20I — UAE

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Test Series