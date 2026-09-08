Star Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter joins Guyana Amazon Warriors for CPL remainder

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (left) gestures to an umpire (not pictured) as Mohammad Haris (right) looks on during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 9, 2022. - AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris has joined Guyana Amazon Warriors as a replacement for Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is leaving the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to join his national team for their upcoming T20I series against India.

Gurbaz will depart the CPL to link up with Afghanistan for the three-match series in India, beginning on September 13. His departure comes after he played an important role in the Amazon Warriors’ impressive campaign this season.

The 24-year-old has scored 93 runs in two innings in CPL 2026, including a 54 off 35 balls against Jamaica Kingsmen and 39 off 25 balls against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Haris, meanwhile, is already familiar with the Amazon Warriors setup, having represented the franchise during the Global Super League (GSL) in July and August this year.

The Pakistan batter now returns to the franchise as it enters the crucial stage of the CPL campaign, with the Amazon Warriors having already secured their place in the playoffs.

The franchise also has the option of bringing New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips back into the playing XI in place of Gurbaz, while Shai Hope can take over the wicketkeeping duties.

Local Guyana batter Matthew Nandu is another option as a reserve opener if the Amazon Warriors opt for a left-handed batter at the top of the order.

Gurbaz is not the only player leaving the Amazon Warriors, with Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi also departing the CPL for national duty.

Nabi has been central to the Amazon Warriors’ success across the GSL and CPL, with the franchise winning 10 of their 11 matches across the two competitions.

He leaves the CPL as the leading wicket-taker among spinners, having claimed 12 wickets in six innings at an economy rate of under six.

Amazon Warriors captain Imran Tahir praised Nabi’s contribution after the team secured their playoff berth with a victory over the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Providence on Sunday.

“He’s been an absolute legend,” Tahir said. “He’s one of the best offspinners in world cricket at the moment and that’s the reason we got him. He can bat and is a really good slip fielder.

“He’s also been good with us, sharing his knowledge, and the way he’s been bowling has been brilliant. From GSL till now, his lengths are so good and he never missed anything in any game. We’re really going to miss him.”

Despite losing two key players to international duty, Tahir has urged his side to remain focused and avoid complacency.

“We’re nicely sitting on top [of the table], but we’re not taking things for granted,” he said.

Haris’ return provides the Amazon Warriors with another proven option as they look to maintain their strong form and push for the CPL title.