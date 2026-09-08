Gillespie claims PCB still owes him 'thousands of dollars' after departure

Former Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie shouts during day two of the second Test against England at Multan Cricket Stadium on October 16, 2024, in Multan, Pakistan. - AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test head coach Jason Gillespie has claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) still owes him “thousands of dollars”, nearly two years after his departure from the national team.

Gillespie, who coached Pakistan’s Test side from April to December 2024, made the revelation while reflecting on his troubled tenure and his decision to leave the role before the completion of his contract.

The former Australia fast bowler said the outstanding payment had not influenced his decision to stand by his principles during his time in charge.

“The PCB still owes me thousands of dollars, but I was never going to be a yes man,” Gillespie said.

“I wasn’t going to compromise on my principles. I never have throughout my career and I certainly wasn’t going to change,” he added.

Gillespie said he could have remained quiet and accepted the decisions made around him but chose not to do so.

“I could have stayed quiet, agreed to everything and taken home my salary, but that’s not me,” he said.

The Australian also claimed that he had already sensed his position was becoming increasingly uncertain towards the end of his tenure.

“Part of me knew I was probably going to be sacked in a couple of months anyway,” Gillespie said.

His latest comments revive a financial dispute that emerged following his resignation in December 2024. Reports in April 2025 stated that Gillespie believed the PCB owed him money, while the board maintained that he had breached his contract by resigning without serving the required notice period.

The latest claim comes amid another period of upheaval in Pakistan cricket, with the PCB making sweeping changes to the Test setup during the ongoing tour of England.

Gillespie has been critical of the way Pakistan cricket is managed and has questioned the decision-making structure within the board.