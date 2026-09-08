Zheng Qinwen stuns Iga Swiatek to reach US Open quarter-finals

China's Qinwen Zheng in action during her round of 16 match against Poland's Iga Swiatek on September 7, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Zheng Qinwen defeated former world number one Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-3 on Monday to reach the US Open quarter-finals, completing a remarkable comeback after a difficult period in her career.

The Chinese player produced a stunning performance against the fifth seed, recovering from a 0-5 deficit in the opening set before winning seven consecutive games to take control of the match.

WOW 🤯



From 0-5 down in the opening set, to confirming her place in the quarterfinals. Zheng Qinwen take a bow 👏#USOpenpic.twitter.com/44PokS57kS — wta (@WTA) September 7, 2026

The victory came after Zheng had also fought back from 0-5 down in the deciding set against Madison Keys in the third round, highlighting her remarkable resilience at Flushing Meadows.

Zheng, who won Olympic gold and reached the Australian Open final two years ago, had fallen to 121st in the world rankings following a chronic elbow injury and subsequent surgery.

Her 2026 season had been particularly challenging, with first-round defeats at both the French Open and Wimbledon forcing her to qualify for the US Open.

Zheng reflected on her difficult comeback journey, acknowledging the doubts she faced while stressing the importance of staying positive and continuing to work hard.

"Psychologically, it is very difficult to accept. I mean, I used to be top 10, Olympic champion. I play in the big stadiums since the beginning," said Zheng.

"I know people have a lot of doubt about me, and it's just really hard for me. I just need to keep positive every single day, telling myself, 'Just keep working, and let's see when the result gonna happen'."

Zheng will face second seed Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals.