'Don't be a yes man': Gillespie issues warning to Pakistan coach Hesson

The collage of photos features former Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie (left) and white-ball coach Mike Hesson. - AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test head coach Jason Gillespie has urged current coach Mike Hesson to trust his instincts and avoid becoming a “yes man” amid the turmoil surrounding Pakistan cricket.

Gillespie, who stepped down as Pakistan’s Test coach in December 2024 after an eight-month stint, offered the advice to Hesson ahead of his first Test in charge after being brought into the red-ball setup during Pakistan’s ongoing tour of England.

“My advice to Mike would be: trust your instincts and don’t be a yes man,” Gillespie said.

“I know him, he’s a great guy and I think he’s an excellent coach. I hope he just doesn’t get caught up in all this mess just because he’s happy to accept a pay cheque,” he added.

Hesson has taken over Pakistan’s Test side during a turbulent period, with the team undergoing significant changes to its coaching staff and squad following heavy defeats in the first two Tests of the England tour.

Pakistan sent seven players home and parted ways with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, fuelling criticism of the PCB’s handling of the national team and concerns over a lack of stability.

Gillespie’s warning stems from his own experience with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which he described as deeply frustrating and damaging to his coaching career.

He claimed his role changed significantly following the appointment of Aaqib Javed, who was then serving as chairman of selectors.

“When I came on board, they wanted to bring back fast bowling,” he said. “This is what was sold to me when I took on the role. They wanted to prepare surfaces that would bounce and carry and would encourage fast bowling because they felt that fast bowling was dying. I was on board and thought: ‘This is going to be really cool.’”

However, the former Australian all-rounder claimed Aaqib’s appointment “fundamentally altered the landscape” and that his influence within the Pakistan setup subsequently diminished.

“I went from looking after the Test side, managing that and looking after the players and the staff and having a role in selection to then absolutely no role in anything.”

He also accused Aaqib of undermining him and claimed the experience affected his confidence and outlook on coaching.

“The whole experience just deflated me and put me off coaching. It affected me mentally, doubting myself and left me thinking whether I still wanted to be involved in the sport,” he concluded.