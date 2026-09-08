Oliver Lines stuns Zhao Xintong at English Open

An undated picture of 31-year-old Yorkshireman Oliver Lines. — WST

BRENTWOOD: Oliver Lines produced a stunning upset at the BetVictor English Open, defeating world number one Zhao Xintong 4-2 to reach the last 32 on Monday.

The 31-year-old Yorkshireman secured his first victory over China’s first world champion, having lost their only previous meeting 4-1 at the 2022 Welsh Open.

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World #1 Zhao Xintong falls to Oliver Lines in Brentwood.#EnglishOpen | @BetVictor pic.twitter.com/wyqRM2GJcU — WST (@WeAreWST) September 7, 2026

Lines has recently been working with coach and former German Masters winner Anthony Hamilton.

Zhao showed his quality with breaks of 102 and 100 to level the match at 2-2. However, Lines responded with runs of 71 and 84 in the next two frames to complete an impressive victory.

Reflecting on his triumph, Lines highlighted the need to perform at his best against Zhao while praising coach Hamilton’s encouragement during the upset.

"You know you have to raise your game. You try not to think about it, but you know if you don't play somewhere near your best then you are going home," said world number 53 Lines.

"When you come away it is nice to have a coach in your corner that really wants you to win. When I was going back to my seat I could see him in the corner of my eye just giving me a nod of encouragement."

Lines will now face Yuan Sijun in the last 32.

There was another major shock as Chinese tour rookie Luo Zetao defeated world number four Neil Robertson 4-3.

The 25-year-old, who earned his place on the professional circuit through the CBSA Tour, made a top break of 112.

Luo will meet compatriot Gong Chenzhi, who edged former European Masters winner Jimmy Robertson 4-3.

Meanwhile, 2024 world champion Kyren Wilson beat Poland’s Mateusz Baranowski 4-1 and set up a mouth-watering clash with Wuhan Open champion Chang Bingyu.