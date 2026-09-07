Fatima Sana opens up after Pakistan seal Women’s Asia Cup semi-final berth

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana appeals for leg before wicket (LBW) during the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 match against India at Dubai International Stadium on September 5, 2026, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan women’s team captain Fatima Sana has said the team’s convincing 72-run victory over Hong Kong will provide a much-needed confidence boost ahead of their semi-final against Sri Lanka.

The Girls in Green registered a crucial victory in their must-win Group A match, with spinner Nashra Sandhu claiming a six-wicket haul to help bowl out Hong Kong for 71 while defending a target of 143.

The 72-run victory secured Pakistan’s place in the second semi-final, where they will face Sri Lanka at the same venue on September 11.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Fatima highlighted the importance of ending the group stage with a convincing win ahead of the knockout stage.

“Yeah, definitely we need confidence before the semi-final, and that's what we need, and we get it. So definitely that's a good sign,” Sana said.

The all-rounder also identified batting as an area Pakistan need to improve, particularly their strike rotation and ability to build partnerships.

“I think on the batting side we need more, like, strike rotation in the batting, and we need more partnerships. And we will try to sit together and discuss these things,” she said.

With Pakistan now preparing for a knockout fixture against Sri Lanka, Sana stressed the importance of further discussions and preparation as the team look to address their shortcomings before the semi-final.

“Everyone, I think, gets the confidence, so we just go and sit together and discuss a lot of things before the semi-final because we know that it's a knockout match, so we will try,” she concluded.