Nashra Sandhu registers best bowling figures for Pakistan in women's T20Is

Pakistan spinner Nashra Sandhu appeals for an LBW decision during the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on August 2, 2026, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. — AFP

DUBAI: Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu etched her name in Pakistan’s T20I record books on Monday with a remarkable six wicket haul against Hong Kong in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai.

The 28-year-old claimed remarkable figures of 6/7 from her four overs, becoming the first Pakistani bowler, male or female, to take six wickets in a T20I.

Sandhu’s figures are also the best ever recorded by a Pakistan player in T20I cricket, surpassing the previous mark of 5/3 achieved by Sufyan Moqim against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Best bowling figures for Pakistan Women in T20Is

Nashra Sandhu — 6/7, 4 overs vs Hong Kong, Dubai

Omaima Sohail — 5/13, 4 overs vs Sri Lanka, Sylhet

Nida Dar — 5/21, 4 overs vs Sri Lanka, Kuala Lumpur

Nida Dar — 4/5, 3.4 overs vs Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur

Sadia Yousuf — 4/9, 4 overs vs Ireland, Dublin

Best bowling figures for Pakistan in T20Is

Nashra Sandhu — 6/7, 4 overs vs Hong Kong, Dubai

Sufyan Moqim — 5/3, 2.4 overs vs Zimbabwe, Bulawayo

Umar Gul — 5/6, 3 overs vs New Zealand, The Oval

Umar Gul — 5/6, 2.2 overs vs South Africa, Centurion

Imad Wasim — 5/14, 4 overs vs West Indies, Dubai

Her outstanding spell helped Pakistan dismiss Hong Kong for 71 in 19 overs, securing a commanding 72-run victory. For Hong Kong, Kary Chan top-scored with 30 off 47 deliveries, hitting four boundaries.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 143-8 in their allotted 20 overs, with Shawaal Zulfiqar leading the scoring with a 47 off 35 balls. Her innings included six boundaries, while Ayesha Zafar and captain Fatima Sana contributed 26 and 24 respectively.

For the unversed, Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka in the second semi-final on 11 September.