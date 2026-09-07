England speedster Jofra Archer in 'good place' after injuries

England's Jofra Archer celebrates taking a wicket during the second day of their second Test against Pakistan at Lord's in London on August 28, 2026. — Reuters

England paceman Jofra Archer believes he is now in a "good place" after a succession of career-threatening injuries but said there had been some benefits from lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Barbados-born Archer arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) in 2015 and four years later he was the spearhead of England's attack in their dramatic World Cup final triumph at Lord's, as well as starring in the 2019 Ashes.

But he started to develop an elbow problem later that year, with England captain Joe Root widely criticised for over-bowling the Sussex quick in New Zealand.

Elbow and back injuries sidelined Archer from Test duty for more than four years, from February 2021 to July 2025.

But the 31-year-old, who plays in all international formats, said there were some positives from his enforced absences.

"The time when I was injured, I really got away from cricket," he told the BBC on Monday. "It's all been a blur. I didn't realise how long the time out was, either.

"I got to spend some time at home (in Barbados), because, moving over (to the UK), I never really got more than a couple of weeks. To spend a month here and there, it was really nice."

He added: "I'd be lying if I didn't say I had a good time away from everything. Now, everything is really nice. My body is in a good place, the team is in a good place and everyone is in a good place. I just want to play cricket."

Archer is aiming to help England complete a 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan at Edgbaston this week after featuring in crushing wins over the tourists in the first two Tests, at Headingley and Lord's.

The express bowler has been part of an impressive pace attack also featuring Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson that has started to draw comparisons with the celebrated "Fab Four" of Matthew Hoggard, Steve Harmison, Simon Jones and Andrew Flintoff, who helped England win the 2005 Ashes.