Alexandra Eala sets sights on Asian Games gold for Philippines

Philippines' Alexandra Eala lifts the Washington Open trophy after defeating USA's Jessica Pegula in the final at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Washington DC on August 3, 2026. — AFP

Philippines sensation Alexandra Eala said she can't wait to experience the "really fun environment" of the Asian Games after a battling defeat in the third round of the US Open.

The rising 21-year-old will be favourite to win women's singles gold when the Games begin in Japan on September 19.

At the previous edition of the Games, in 2023 in China, Eala went home with bronze medals in singles and mixed doubles.

Much has changed for Eala since, last month becoming the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA singles crown and now ranked 18 in the world.

Her ground-breaking exploits have made her a superstar back home.

"I love playing and competing with the Philippines team," Eala said after her agonising three-set loss to United States teenager Iva Jovic in New York on Saturday.

Proud Filipino Eala has been a regular at the Southeast Asian Games, winning singles gold last year, and she added: "I think it's a really fun environment, and I love being with the team, especially this last SEA Games in December, I had such a great time.

"I think they are really memories that stick with me."

China's Zheng Qinwen won Asian Games singles gold three years ago on home turf.

She will not defend her title in Aichi-Nagoya.

Also not involved will be Japan's four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who will be in action at the China Open in Beijing.

Alexandra Eala will miss Beijing knowing that gold at the Asian Games will seal an automatic berth at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Eala is set to play at the Singapore Open on September 21-27, with the Asian Games women's singles starting the same day that Singapore ends.