Pakistan squad holds outdoor training session ahead of third England Test

Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during their training session at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 6, 2026. — X/TheRealPCB

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan's Test squad on Monday partook in an outdoor practice session here at Edgbaston, where they will lock horns with England in the third and last Test of the away series, scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

According to the details, the outdoor training session featured all 15 members of the Pakistan squad, including seven new entrants – Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Saad Baig, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran, Razaullah and Mohammad Imran Jr.

During the session, national cricketers underwent extensive batting and bowling training in the nets under the supervision of the coaching staff, with greater emphasis placed on fielding through special drills.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming fixture is of great significance for the Green Shirts as they aim to avoid a second whitewash defeat against England in just their last three series.

The home side holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, courtesy of their dominant innings and 103-run victory in the opening fixture at Headingley, Leeds, followed by a 194-run triumph at Lord's.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah.

England: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue.