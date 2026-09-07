Pakistan crush Hong Kong to qualify for Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals

Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu (left) celebrates taking a wicket with captain Fatima Sana during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup match against Hong Kong, China, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 7, 2026. — ACC

DUBAI: Shawaal Zulfiqar's blistering 47-run knock, followed by Nashra Sandhu's six-wicket haul, propelled Pakistan to a dominant 72-run victory over Hong Kong, China in the 11th match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The victory, which marked Pakistan's second, helped them finish second in the Group A standings behind leaders India, and led them into the semi-finals, where they will lock horns with Group B toppers Sri Lanka at the same venue on September 11.

On the contrary, the outcome of the fixture meant Hong Kong concluded their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 campaign winless and at the bottom of the Group A standings, while it also ended Thailand's thin hopes for a semi-final berth as they remained third with two points.

Set to chase a 144-run target, Hong Kong's batting unit was blown away by Sandhu and could muster 71 before getting bowled out in 19 overs despite Chan's resilience.

The all-rounder, who walked out to bat in the second over, waged a lone battle for Hong Kong and top-scored with a gutsy 30 off 47 deliveries, before being cleaned up by Ayesha Zafar on the first delivery of the 16th over.

She also shared a 31-run partnership for the third wicket with wicketkeeper batter Yasmin Daswani, who made an 18-ball 13.

Besides the duo, only No.10 batter Joyleen Kaur (10) could amass double figures against the ruthless Pakistan bowling attack, led by Sandhu, who picked up six wickets for just seven runs in her four overs, which is now the best bowling figures for the country in the shortest format.

She was supported by Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha, Umm-e-Hani and captain Fatima Sana, who all chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana's decision to bat first paid dividends as they piled up 143/8 in their 20 overs despite Joyleen Kaur's economical four-wicket haul.

The Green Shirts got off to a spirited start to their innings as their opening pair of Muneeba Ali (six) and Shawaal put together 23 runs at a brisk pace until the left-handed opener was cleaned up by Iqra Sahar in the third over.

Pakistan suffered another setback in the fifth over when Kary Chan trapped Gull Feroza (three) and brought their total down to 33/2.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, Shawaal was joined by Ayesha Zafar in the middle, and the duo put Pakistan in a dominant position by sharing a blistering 47-run partnership for the third wicket before falling victim to Kaur in her successive overs.

Shawaal remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a 35-ball 47, studded with six fours, while Ayesha made 26 off 19 deliveries with the help of four fours.

Kaur inflicted two more setbacks on Pakistan's batting expedition in her next over by dismissing Sadaf Shamas (five) and Eyman Fatima (one), resulting in the Green Shirts slipping further to 101/6.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Fatima, who walked out to bat at No.6, then shared a crucial 26-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Tuba Hassan, who contributed with a 13-ball 14 until being sent back by Chan in the 18th over.

Pakistan endured another setback in the penultimate over when Iqra dismissed No.9 batter Umm-e-Hani (one), but Fatima's unbeaten cameo of run-a-ball 24 ultimately helped them settle for a commendable total.

Kaur spearheaded Hong Kong's bowling charge with economical bowling figures of 4/19 in her four overs, while Chan and Iqra made two scalps each.