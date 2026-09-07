Muneeba Ali achieves major T20I landmark during Hong Kong clash

Pakistan's Muneeba Ali (right) is congratulated by teammates and coaching staff ahead of their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup match against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 7, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

DUBAI: Experienced wicketkeeper batter Muneeba Ali on Monday amassed a major T20I milestone during Pakistan's ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 match against Hong Kong, China, underway here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Muneeba, who made her Women's T20I debut for Pakistan in 2016 against West Indies, made her 100th appearance in the shortest format in the aforementioned fixture and became only the sixth player from the country to achieve the elusive feat.

The 29-year-old joined the likes of Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan and Sana Mir, who have represented in more than 100 women's T20Is.

Experienced all-rounder Dar leads the list with 160 T20I appearances, followed by Bismah with 140, while active all-rounder Aliya holds the third spot with 114.

Most matches for Pakistan in WT20Is

Nida Dar – 160 matches Bismah Maroof – 140 matches Aliya Riaz – 114 matches Javeria Khan – 112 matches Sana Mir – 106 matches Muneeba Ali – 100 matches

Ahead of her landmark T20I appearance, a special cap presentation was held for Muneeba Ali, which was attended by the entire Pakistan squad, alongside the coaching staff, led by former national cricketer Wahab Riaz, who hailed the wicketkeeper batter's contributions over the years and wished her more success for the future.

The left-handed batter, however, failed to make her landmark T20I appearance memorable as she could score six off seven deliveries in the high-stakes fixture for Pakistan, which they need to win to qualify for the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals.