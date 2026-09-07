'Step away': Azhar Ali slams Aaqib Javed over Pakistan's struggles

This collage of pictures shows former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Ali (left) and Director High Performance Aaqib Javed. — AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer and captain Azhar Ali has lambasted Director High Performance and selector Aaqib Javed amid the national men's team's struggles in international cricket.

Javed, who represented Pakistan in 22 Test matches and 163 ODIs during his glittering career, was appointed the Director of High Performance in May 2025, replacing former national cricketer Nadeem Khan.

The former pacer, who is also a part of the national men's team's selection committee, however, has been under stiff scrutiny since the Green Shirts' back-to-back Test defeats in England, which prompted stiff scrutiny around his position as the Director of High Performance and the national selector.

Later, while speaking on Geo News' programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', Aaqib defended the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to force an overhaul, which saw the ouster of seven cricketers, alongside head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul.

He further said that the selection committee bore responsibility for the squad it had chosen, but maintained that match-to-match combination decisions — including who played in the playing XI — rested with the captain and the head coach.

His remarks did not sit well with former captain Azhar, who criticised Javed for "trying to put the blame" on captain Babar Azam and head coach Sarfaraz, whom he appointed just a few months earlier, adding that he should take responsibility for the team's underwhelming performances instead.

The former top-order batter further called for Javed to step away if he cannot make a difference to Pakistan cricket.

"We have had bad decisions like these for three years now," Azhar stated.

"He should take responsibility for performances. His judgment should be questioned. I listened to his interview this week, and he was trying to put the blame on Sarfaraz and Babar. He appointed them just a few months earlier.

"That was enough for me to judge someone. Every decision he makes backfires, and he then says: 'It's not me.' Look at yourself first. And if you cannot control this team, if you cannot make a difference to Pakistan cricket, then step away."