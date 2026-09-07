Kylian Mbappe says he could win Ballon d'Or next year

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their fourth goal to complete his hat-trick in LaLiga match against Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on August 26, 2026. — Reuters

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe said the 2026-27 season could be a successful one for him to win the Ballon d'Or for the first time.

The 27-year-old was brilliant last season as well, scoring 42 goals in 44 matches for his club, but they were trophyless.

He scored 10 goals to win the World Cup Golden Boot this summer, taking his career tally at FIFA World Cups to a record 22, although France finished fourth.

"I think when you play for Real Madrid, the best club in the world, people associate you with this award," he said.

"There are many people that speak about me and the Ballon d'Or. Of course I've made history in the most important competition. Maybe it's a good year for this but people can vote according to what they think."

Kylian Mbappe said he always thinks he is the best player in the world, and he is hopeful this year will be a good one for him.

"I always think I'm the best [player in the world] but everyone has their own opinion,” Mbappe said.

"Maybe people think different ways. I don't think it's a discussion we need to have.

"Of course this year could be good for me to win the Ballon d'Or. But journalists vote."

🚨🌕 Kylian Mbappé on winning the Ballon d’Or: “I made history this summer in the most prestigious competition, but there’s still a long way to go”.



“This might be a good year for the Ballon d’Or, but the journalists vote, and they will decide. I only focus on doing my best”. pic.twitter.com/0e0qRms6TD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2026

The last time he came close to winning the Ballon d'Or was in 2023, when he finished third; he was a Paris Saint-Germain player then.

Three players are favourites this year to win the Ballon d'Or, which will be awarded on 26 October.

England captain Harry Kane scored a club-record 61 goals in 51 games for Bayern Munich last season. He also scored six times at the World Cup.

Lamine Yamal, who won La Liga with Barcelona and the World Cup with Spain, was followed by his club and international teammate Rodri.