Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Hong Kong in Women's T20 Asia Cup

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (left) flips the coin as Hong Kong's Natasha Miles (centre) makes the call at the toss for their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 7, 2026. — PCB

DUBAI: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Hong Kong, China in the high-stakes 11th match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

Hong Kong: Natasha Miles (c), Maryam Bibi, Siu Mei Wai, Mariko Hill, Iqra Sahar, Joyleen Kaur, Marina Lamplough, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Ruchitha Venkatesh, Shanzeen Shahzad and Chan Ka Ying.

Head-to-head

The upcoming Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 fixture marks the first-ever meeting between Pakistan and Hong Kong, China in the shortest format.

Form Guide

Pakistan and Hong Kong enter the fixture with not all, but similar momentum in their favour, as the Green Shirts have only two victories in their last five completed T20Is, while the associate nation have just one in as many games.

Both teams have played two games thus far in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 and are still in contention for the semi-finals.

Pakistan, however, have a stronger case as they have two points and a relatively superior net run rate of -0.569, compared to Hong Kong's -3.575, who have zero points and are at the bottom.

The Green Shirts only need to win the upcoming fixture to qualify for the semi-finals or ensure that they do not lose by a substantial margin, which would make their net run rate inferior to that of either Hong Kong or Thailand, placed third with two points.

Pakistan: L, W, W, L, L (most recent first)

Hong Kong: L, L, L, L, W