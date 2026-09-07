Islam Makhachev accepts Jordan Burroughs' challenge with one condition

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision at UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 15, 2025. — Reuters

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has accepted Jordan Burroughs’ challenge, but with a condition.

Burroughs defeated Magomed Kurbanaliev in a wrestling match at RAF Moscow. He took less than 90 seconds to win the match via a 10-0 tech fall.

After the victory, Burroughs subsequently called out Makhachev for a wrestling match in Russia.

The Olympic gold medalist called out the reigning UFC champion in his post-fight interview, saying he wants only Islam in a wrestling match.

“Islam, where are you? Hey, I came to your country, to your capital city, and tech-fall’d one of your champions. I will be back to Russia very soon and the only person I want to share the stage with is Islam,” Burroughs said.

Makhachev congratulated Jordan on the win and called him a legend. The Dagestani then said he is ready for a matchup against Burroughs, but inside the cage, probably referring to an MMA fight.

“Congrats on your win legend,” Makhachev wrote. “In the cage, anywhere anytime.”

Congrats on your win legend. In the cage, anywhere anytime 😉 https://t.co/OpnalJTExX — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) September 5, 2026

Many active UFC fighters, including Arman Tsarukyan, Khamzat Chimaev, and Sean Brady, have competed in RAF. But Makhachev is not interested in any wrestling or submission grappling matches during his UFC run.

Islam Makhachev further cemented his legacy in the UFC with a victory over Ian Garry at UFC 330; this was his 17th straight win, the longest win streak in the company's history.

Makhachev has broke 16 straight wins record of fellow UFC legend and former middleweight champion Anderson Silva. The Brazilian's streak was ended by Chris Weidman during the main event of UFC 162 with a second-round knockout win.