Mourinho not under pressure to win Champions League in second Real Madrid spell

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action as coach Jose Mourinho looks on in LaLiga match against Malaga at Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid on August 30, 2026. — Reuters

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho said there is no added pressure on him to win the Champions League in his second stint at the club, as the Spanish giants look to make a winning start against Serie A champions Inter Milan on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Champions League is the only trophy that evaded Mourinho during his first stint at Real Madrid.

"No, it is two different spells," he said when asked if he was in debt to the club.

"When I left in 2013, we won what we won and lost what we lost, and we gave it our all. And that was that. What I need to do now has nothing to do with the past.

"Back in 2010, we weren’t even reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League and it had been ages since we’d played in a semi-final. Now we’ve won six Champions Leagues in a little over a decade."

Real were defeated 1-0 by Real Betis in LaLiga on Friday, and all eyes will be on how they respond to their first setback of Mourinho's second spell.

"We want to win every match, every competition," he said.

“But you have to work to accomplish stability. Stability. Stability ... Structure ...

"So Real Madrid need to reach that stability that is so important to achieve something great. But Real Madrid are Real Madrid, you need to win here no matter what."

Mourinho was willing to talk more before Kylian Mbappe was asked a question about his relationship with Vinicius Jr and the atmosphere in the Real dressing room.

"What does an improvement in the dressing room mean?" Mbappe said when asked if there had been a change from last year.

"Do you have the feeling that something wasn't right last year? No, it's the same as last year. It's true we have a different coach, but it's the same."

Real Madrid have won Europe’s top flight 15-times and will look to win it for the first time since 2024 but the Spanish giants are under pressure to perform this season after two seasons without a major trophy, which have coincided with Mbappe's arrival at the club.