Belgium withholds support for Infantino over Balogun red-card case

Folarin Balogun of the US is shown a red card by referee Raphael Claus at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara on July 1, 2026. — Reuters

Belgium decided against supporting Gianni Infantino's bid for another term as FIFA president unless it receives satisfactory answers on the handling of the Folarin Balogun red-card case at the 2026 World Cup and other governance concerns, the country's football federation (RBFA) said on Monday.

Belgium has demanded explanations over the disciplinary process involving Balogun, whose automatic red-card ban was suspended by the football’s global governing body, allowing the US striker to play against Belgium in the World Cup last-16 match after President Donald Trump personally urged Infantino to review the case.

The RBFA said FIFA had yet to explain its decision or make clear how similar cases would be handled in the future.

"It is essential that such cases are handled in a transparent and rigorous manner, in the interests of FIFA, the good governance and the credibility of international football, with clear safeguards for the future," RBFA said in a statement.

The federation has asked FIFA to include the Balogun case on the agenda for its next Council meeting on October 15.

The other issue centres on FIFA Forward Enterprise, where the RBFA said it is not satisfied with several decisions and assessments, raising broader concerns about transparency and governance.

The Belgian federation had opposed FIFA's proposed sale of a stake in World Cup commercial rights, saying it remained committed to "a strong, independent and sustainable model for international football."

"My team at the RBFA communicated with FIFA in a composed and constructive manner, both during and after the World Cup, in order to obtain clarity in the Balogun case. Two months after the events, we note that our questions remain unanswered to date," RBFA President Pascale Van Damme said.

"Given the importance of transparency and clarity for all parties involved, we request the necessary explanations and, at the same time, wish to explore where improvements to the current processes are possible."

RBFA said it remained in close contact with European football's governing body UEFA over both issues and would continue pushing for greater transparency in FIFA decision-making.