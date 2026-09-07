Rabada ruled out as South Africa name strong squad for Australia ODIs

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada prepares to bowl during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2025. – ICC

CAPE TOWN: South Africa have named a near full-strength squad for their three-match ODI series against Australia as they begin preparations for the 2027 World Cup.

Regular captain Temba Bavuma will lead the side, with experienced campaigners David Miller and Quinton de Kock included despite neither currently holding a central contract. Both players featured at this year’s T20 World Cup and remain active in franchise cricket around the world.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury. His absence opens the door for Gerald Coetzee, who is set to return to ODI cricket for the first time since the 2023 World Cup.

Coetzee has endured a series of injuries over the past three years but has recently featured for South Africa A against the England Lions in June and Bangladesh A.

“It’s great to see Gerald back in the fold and, by all accounts, he’s been bowling nice and quickly,” South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said.

Conrad also provided an update on Rabada’s recovery, saying the pacer was progressing well but would continue to be monitored before a decision is made on his availability for the Test series.

“KG is out of the ODIs and we are constantly monitoring his rehabilitation,” Conrad said. “When we sit down to select a Test squad, we will make an informed decision. He is tracking nicely, going on reports from physios.”

Anrich Nortje has not been considered for the ODI series, although Conrad suggested he could return for the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

“I don’t think he has done enough for now, but don’t be surprised if he played the Bangladesh series,” Conrad said.

Coetzee will form part of a six-man pace attack alongside Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka and Ottneil Baartman.

South Africa have also selected two left-arm spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin. Fortuin is currently captaining the side in the Namibia T20I tri-series.

Batter Tony de Zorzi is the only other player from the original Namibia touring party included in the squad for the Australia series.

Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis has been left out of the ODI squad despite being among the leading run-scorers in the Namibia tri-series. He will instead feature in first-class cricket as South Africa prepare for the Test summer.

“Everybody that is not here or in the A side will be playing the first round of first-class cricket,” Conrad said. “And everyone not in the ODI squad will play in the second round. That includes Dewald.”

Brevis is competing for a middle-order position alongside Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs and Miller, but Conrad confirmed the youngster remains part of South Africa’s plans.

“He will definitely get a crack in ODI in the Bangladesh series,” he said.

Aiden Markram will miss the opening ODI against Australia and will be available for the second and third matches, while Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have also been included.

South Africa’s ODI campaign is an important part of their preparations for the 2027 World Cup, with Conrad keen to use the coming matches to assess combinations and player roles.

“With the World Cup just over a year away, this series marks an important step in shaping the squad as we build towards the tournament,” Conrad said.

“We have a clear idea of the combinations we want and the roles we need players to fulfil. From a batting perspective, we’ve looked at making sure we have a middle order that can be explosive but have the ability to absorb pressure and take the innings quite deep. That balance is going to be important for us.”

The Australia series will be South Africa’s second 50-over assignment of the summer following their three-match T20I tri-series in Namibia.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Andile Simelane were initially selected for the Namibia series but have been ruled out with adductor and abdominal injuries respectively. Corbin Bosch and Matthew Breetzke have replaced them.

South Africa ODI squad for Australia

Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.