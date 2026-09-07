Fatima Sana fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach against India

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana pictured ahead of their Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 match against India at the Dubai International Stadium on September 5, 2026, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. – AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women’s Asia Cup Group A match against India on Saturday.

Fatima was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using language, actions or gestures that disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Fatima’s disciplinary record. It was her second offence within a 24-month period, taking her tally to two demerit points during that period.

Her previous demerit point was awarded following a T20I against Ireland in Dublin on 6 August 2025.

The incident occurred after Fatima dismissed India opener Shafali Verma, who had started aggressively while chasing Pakistan’s modest total.

Shafali was dismissed off her sixth delivery when she chipped a catch back towards the bowler. After completing the catch, Fatima gestured towards the pavilion.

While India’s bowlers dominated proceedings and bowled Pakistan out for just 55, Fatima fought back with the ball, claiming three wickets. India eventually secured a seven-wicket victory.

Fatima admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by Supriya Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Despite the heavy defeat against India, Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals remain alive. The Green Shirts will face Hong Kong, China, in their next Group A fixture today, with victory enough to secure their place in the last four.