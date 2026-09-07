Fury believes Joshua fight collapsed, calls out Usyk

This collage of photos shows British boxer Tyson Fury (right) and Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

Tyson Fury believes his fight with Anthony Joshua has collapsed, and instead he has called Oleksandr Usyk for a trilogy fight.

British public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade. Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year to fight at home in the autumn. But Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers are pushing to move the contest to the United States.

The organisers want to stage the bout on November 20, a Friday, at Madison Square Garden. However, Joshua, 36, and his promoter Eddie Hearn want the fight at Wembley Stadium.

Hearn suggested the fight is now back in talks to take place at Wembley, but has also been forced to issue a legal letter as part of proceedings.

The tensions are continuing behind the scenes, but Fury has been making public claims on social media throughout.

Now Fury has said that he wants to face long-term rival Usyk, who beat him twice in 2024.

“AJ has [expletive deleted] his pants again, yet again. After 11 years he has finally [expletive deleted] his pants yet again,” Fury said.

“This will only lead me to a fight with Oleksandr Usyk. Oleksandr you’re his (Joshua’s) trainer and his sensei.

"And you know he is a weak minded piece of [expletive deleted] and that he would never fight the Gypsy King, which you have had the guts to do twice.”

Fury sent an offer to Usyk and told him to decide, as he is looking for a new opponent.

“You got the decisions last time, fair play to you. Good luck to you, let’s do it again. Let’s run it back in November. The ball is now in your court,” Fury added.

"Do you want to fight me this year, 2026, or are you calling quits? Let me know because I am now looking for a new opponent.”