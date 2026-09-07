Kevin Pietersen joins England's white-ball coaching team

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen (right) speaks to head coach Brendon McCullum before the third Test against South Africa at The Kia Oval on September 8, 2022, in London, England. — AFP

LONDON: Former England batter Kevin Pietersen is set to return to the national setup as a specialist mentor for the men’s white-ball teams as preparations begin for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Pietersen will work alongside white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum, beginning with England’s upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka later this month.

He will form part of a coaching group that includes Marcus Trescothick, Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel and Sarah Taylor. Pietersen is expected to work closely with the squad, with a particular focus on supporting the team’s batters and individual players.

The former England star will remain involved during the winter tours of Australia and South Africa before returning for England’s home series against Pakistan and New Zealand next summer.

He will then contribute to England’s preparations for the 2027 World Cup, which will be staged across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Pietersen brings extensive international experience to McCullum’s coaching setup. He represented England in 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is during his international career, scoring more than 5,500 runs in white-ball cricket.

He also scored 8,181 runs in 104 Test matches and has previously worked as a mentor with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Having grown up in South Africa, Pietersen is also expected to provide valuable local knowledge as England prepare for next year’s global tournament in the region.

McCullum welcomed Pietersen’s return, highlighting the former batter’s experience and understanding of high-level performance.

“I’ve got immense respect for KP and what he’s achieved in the game. He’s had an amazing impact on English cricket, so for someone with his experience, knowledge and stature to want to play a role with this team is a fantastic result,” McCullum said.

“I’m particularly excited for our batters to get the opportunity to work with him. KP has a unique understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, which will be hugely valuable to our players.

“We’ve always respected each other and had a strong appreciation for what the other brings to the game, so I’m really looking forward to working together.”

Pietersen said he was proud to have been given the opportunity to contribute to England’s World Cup campaign and return to the national setup.

“I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa. Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment,” he said.

“We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad, and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential.

“To be a part of Brendon’s think tank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started.”