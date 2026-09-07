PCB launches disciplinary inquiry amid reports involving Pakistan players

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (second from right) talks during a team huddle on day four of the second Test against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on August 30, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct during the national team’s ongoing tour of England.

Amir Mir, adviser to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, confirmed the development on 'X', saying the matter was being examined under the board’s existing rules and regulations.

The PCB said all individuals concerned would be given due consideration during the process. However, the board has declined to comment further at this stage and urged stakeholders and the public to rely on its official communications.

Mir also cautioned against treating speculative or unverified claims circulating on certain platforms as credible, particularly reports he described as originating from hostile external sources.

The inquiry comes amid reports that the team’s security officer took possession of the mobile phones of two Pakistan players during their stay in London and retained the devices for several hours.

Unverified reports have suggested that investigators are examining the players’ activities and communications in London, including their alleged contacts with certain individuals.

Sources have also claimed that disciplinary action, potentially including heavy fines or bans, could be considered if concrete evidence of wrongdoing is established.

The PCB, however, has not confirmed these specific allegations, including claims that the players’ phones were taken or that their data was accessed.

The latest development follows significant changes to Pakistan’s Test set-up during the England tour. Seven players were sent home midway through the tour following the team’s heavy defeat by England in the first Test at Lord’s.

Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also removed from the touring party as the PCB responded to the disappointing result.

The board has not disclosed the specific nature of the disciplinary concerns under investigation or identified the players involved. Any further action is expected to follow the completion of the internal inquiry.