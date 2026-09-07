India agree to participate in Pakistan-hosted 2027 SAF Games

Pakistan contingent marches past at the 13th South Asian Games opening ceremony in Kathmandu on December 10, 2019. — AFP

KARACHI: India has formally agreed to participate in the 2027 South Asian Federation (SAF) Games, which Pakistan is scheduled to host from April 4 to 11, marking a significant step towards the return of the regional multi-sport event to the country after more than two decades, The News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary General Khalid Mehmood said India was represented at a high-level meeting of the South Asian Olympic Association, where it agreed in principle to participate in the Games following an invitation from Pakistan.

According to Mehmood, India has given its consent at the relevant regional sporting level, while details of its contingent are expected to be communicated in January 2027.

The development comes as Pakistan intensifies preparations to host the Games, with a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reviewing arrangements for the event.

The meeting discussed the support required from the federal government, provincial administrations and relevant institutions to ensure international-standard venues, security, transportation, accommodation, medical facilities and other essential arrangements.

The 2027 SAF Games are proposed to feature competitions in 28 sports, with events to be held across Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

Islamabad will host 15 sports, including squash, tennis and martial arts, making the federal capital the largest sporting hub of the Games.

Lahore will stage competitions in 10 sports, including swimming, cricket and hockey. The city’s established sporting infrastructure and experience of hosting major domestic and international events are expected to make it a key venue.

Peshawar will host three sports, giving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a direct role in the regional sporting event.

The government has placed particular emphasis on security, with the Games expected to attract thousands of athletes, coaches, officials, technical staff, spectators and international media personnel to Pakistan.

Dar has directed the relevant provincial administrations and sports departments to utilise all available resources and complete preparations well ahead of the opening ceremony.

Provincial authorities have also been instructed to ensure foolproof security for foreign delegations, athletes, officials, spectators and visiting journalists from their arrival in Pakistan until their departure.

The POA has begun coordinating with member countries and relevant regional sporting bodies regarding participation and is expected to play a central role in finalising the participating countries and their respective contingents.

Pakistan last hosted the 9th SAF Games in Islamabad from March 29 to April 7, 2004. The 2027 edition will therefore mark the country’s return to hosting the regional multi-sport event after 23 years.

The Games are also expected to generate economic activity in the host cities, with athletes, officials, spectators and journalists contributing to demand for hotels, restaurants, transport and other hospitality services.

For Pakistan’s athletes, the event will provide an opportunity to compete on home soil in front of local crowds against strong regional opposition. Sports such as squash, hockey, swimming, tennis and cricket are expected to attract significant interest.

The inclusion of Peshawar will also extend the reach of the Games beyond the traditional centres of major international sporting competitions, giving spectators in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an opportunity to experience a regional multi-sport event.

The successful staging of the SAF Games will depend on close coordination among the federal and provincial governments, sports organisations, security agencies, health departments, local administrations, transport authorities, venue managers and other stakeholders.

With the Games scheduled for April 4 to 11, 2027, preparations are expected to remain under close review in the coming months.