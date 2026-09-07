Imam, Rizwan under scrutiny as PCB reportedly widens post-Lord’s inquiry

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Imam-ul-Haq celebrate after the dismissal of Dinesh Chandimal on day four of the second Test match against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 27, 2023. - AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly obtained the mobile phone data of Pakistan cricketers in London as its inquiry into Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan has allegedly been widened following the team’s defeat in the first Test against England at Lord’s.

According to highly placed sources, the investigation is examining not only the players’ activities but also the people they were in contact with. The sources claimed that if concrete evidence of any wrongdoing is found, the two players could face heavy fines or disciplinary bans.

The sources further claimed that the possibility of the players being left out of the Pakistan team in the future could not be ruled out, depending on the findings of the investigation

Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat to England in the Lord’s Test, after which the team returned to its hotel. The sources claimed that the team’s security officer took possession of Imam and Rizwan’s mobile phones and retained them for several hours.

According to the sources, data from the phones was subsequently transferred elsewhere before the devices were returned to the players.

The reported investigation is said to be focused on the players’ activities, as well as their communications and contacts during their stay in London.

However, the PCB has not confirmed the claims, with a spokesperson declining to comment on whether the players’ mobile phones had been taken or their data accessed.

The development comes as Pakistan prepare for the next Test, with the team facing scrutiny following their heavy defeat at Lord’s.

Notably, Rizwan and Imam were among seven players released by the cricket board ahead of the third Test at Edgbaston, scheduled from September 9 to 13. They were replaced by fresh faces, including five uncapped players.