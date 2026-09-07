Labuschagne survives as Australia announce squad for South Africa Tests

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne inspects the pitch during a net session at Great Barrier Reef Arena on August 21, 2026, in Mackay, Australia. - AFP

MELBOURNE: Marnus Labuschagne has retained his place in Australia’s Test squad for the upcoming three-match tour of South Africa, with Cooper Connolly, Michael Neser and Matthew Kuhnemann also included in the 16-member squad.

The squad features 13 players who were part of Australia’s most recent Test against Bangladesh in Mackay, with Labuschagne surviving mounting pressure over his position at No. 3.

The 31-year-old has averaged just 24.69 in his last 43 Test innings and has not scored a century since July 2023. He was dropped from Australia’s ODI squad for the tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa but remains in contention for the Test series despite managing scores of 1, 31 and 4 in his three innings against Bangladesh.

Australia chair of selectors George Bailey acknowledged that Labuschagne needs to improve his run-scoring but backed him to contribute during the South Africa tour.

“We’re not shying away from the fact that we’d like some more runs from Marn. That’s clear,” Bailey said.

“But we’re also confident that he can still make a positive contribution to that squad. I think Marn will continue to prepare and refine how he will prepare for this series. There’s potentially a simplification or an ability to focus purely on red-ball cricket for him in the fact that he won’t be in the one-day series leading up to it.”

Connolly has been added as another batting option after making a strong impression in the ODI series against Bangladesh, where he struck a stunning century as an opener in June.

The 22-year-old does not yet have a first-class century and has batted only once at No. 3 and once at No. 4 in 21 first-class innings. He was also dropped by Western Australia for the final Sheffield Shield match of last summer when he was available solely as a specialist batter.

However, Bailey believes Connolly has the ability to develop into a top-order Test batter.

“He’s a good player, and one I think that’s going to continue to develop across formats,” Bailey said. “Every time that we’ve had him on tour, he’s a good learner. He’s keen to expand his game.”

Asked whether Connolly could bat in the top three in Test cricket, Bailey said: “I think he will be able to. Whether that’s now, whether that’s in the future. He’s still so young in his career, but I think his ability to bat in a range of positions will continue to grow as he gets more and more experience.”

Josh Inglis has also been selected as a reserve batter and wicketkeeper, while Bailey believes he could also move into the top three if required.

Matthew Renshaw has retained his place as an opener after replacing Jake Weatherald in the second Test against Bangladesh. Weatherald has not been included in the South Africa squad.

Renshaw and Travis Head are therefore expected to continue opening, with no other specialist opener selected.

There has been speculation that Head could return to No. 5, allowing Steve Smith to move up to No. 3. Bailey did not rule out the possibility but acknowledged that changing the batting order could affect the balance of the side.

“I guess they’re all questions that’ll be on the table, and that’s probably the consideration, isn’t it?” Bailey said.

“Any time you do make a move, it’s what are you taking away from where they are performing, and that’s always going to be a question, particularly around Travis, I think, the success that he had at five, but also the success he has had at the top, and what he provides to the structure of the team there.”

Bailey added that Smith’s previous experience at No. 3 meant the option remained under consideration.

“Steve has batted at three for a large part of his career. Hasn’t done it for a little while, and has had success there. So absolutely, that’ll be a conversation at some point.”

Kuhnemann is another notable inclusion, having been selected as additional spin cover.

The left-arm spinner was part of Australia’s squad for the 2025 World Test Championship final against South Africa and the subsequent tour of the West Indies. However, he was overlooked for the Ashes squad later that year, with Victoria off-spinner Todd Murphy preferred as Nathan Lyon’s replacement, although Murphy ultimately did not play.

Australia are unlikely to field two spinners in South Africa and could even opt for an all-seam attack if conditions in Durban, Gqeberha and Cape Town favour pace.

Kuhnemann’s presence will also provide Australia’s batters with valuable preparation against South Africa’s experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Neser, meanwhile, has recovered from the calf strain he suffered during a training camp in early August and has been named as the fifth fast-bowling option alongside captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland.

Cameron Green and Beau Webster remain the two all-rounders in the squad

Australia Test squad for South Africa

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Beau Webster.