Hesson faces selection dilemma between Sajid and Arafat for third Test

The collage features Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan (left) and all-rounder Arafat Minhas. - AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan's interim red-ball head coach Mike Hesson is yet to reach a final decision on the playing XI for the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston.

The decisive ICC World Test Championship (WTC) fixture is scheduled to begin on September 9 and run until September 13, with Pakistan still weighing up their options after two days of training in Birmingham.

According to the details, Hesson has yet to settle on the combination he wants to field in the series finale.

Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat in the Lord's Test on the fourth day, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take emergency measures and drop seven players from the squad.

As a result, changes to the XI that featured at Lord's are certain, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, opener Imam-ul-Haq, fast bowler Khurram Shahzad and spinner Ali Usman among those making way.

Wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori, however, is almost certain to make his Test debut at Edgbaston.

The 24-year-old left-handed opener Saim Ayub, who last played a Test in January 2025 against South Africa in Cape Town, is also a strong contender to open the innings alongside Azan Awais.

Meanwhile, Hesson faces a choice between experienced off-spinner Sajid Khan and 21-year-old left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas.

Sajid is the more experienced option following Ali Usman's omission, but Hesson could hand Minhas an opportunity despite the youngster having played only three ODIs and four T20Is for Pakistan.

Fast bowler Ubaid Shah is another strong candidate to feature in the final XI. The 20-year-old right-armer made his Test debut against the West Indies in Port of Spain in August 2026 and could be in line to play the second Test of his career.

With several places still under consideration, Pakistan's final combination is expected to become clearer ahead of the series finale at Edgbaston.