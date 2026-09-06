Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh to reach Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals

Sri Lanka’s Chamudi Praboda (centre) celebrates after taking a wicket during the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on September 6, 2026, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

DUBAI: Dominant Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by four wickets to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, the Tigresses were restricted to 114-8 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of an exceptional bowling performance from the Lankan side led by Chamudi Praboda.

Sobhana Mostary led the fightback for her side with 34 runs off 41 deliveries, hitting four boundaries, while opener Dilara Akter scored a run-a-ball 26, comprising four boundaries.

Juairiya Ferdous and Fahima Khatun scored 14 runs each, while the other batters failed to make significant contributions with the bat.

For Sri Lanka, Praboda led the bowling attack with figures of 3/21 in four overs. Sugandika Kumari picked up two wickets, while Chamari Athapaththu and Kavisha Dilhari chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 115, the Athapaththu-led side sailed past the winning mark despite losing three wickets in the final over.

Harshitha Samarawickrama played a fighting unbeaten knock, top-scoring with 48 runs off 37 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes.

Nilakshika Silva contributed 18 off 23 deliveries, including one boundary, while Imesha Dulani and Kaushini Nuthyangana scored 12 and 11 runs, respectively.

Marufa Akter led the bowling attack with figures of 3/21 in four overs, while Sultana Khatun and Ritu Moni chipped in with one wicket apiece.