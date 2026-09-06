Hayden calls Pakistan dark horses while lamenting chaos around talented players

Former Pakistan assistant coach Matthew Hayden pictured during warm-up ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. - AFP

KARACHI: Former Australia batter and Pakistan batting coach Matthew Hayden has praised the abundance of natural talent in Pakistan cricket, while suggesting that the team’s potential has often been undermined by a lack of stability, consistency and direction.

Speaking during a recent interview with The Scoop via Wisden, Hayden described Pakistan as a side capable of surprising opponents because of the exceptional athletic and cricketing ability at their disposal.

However, the 54-year-old highlighted the instability surrounding the team as a major obstacle to converting that talent into sustained success.

“Pakistan are always dark horses because their natural talent is phenomenal. Anyone who can see athletic ability can see that Pakistan have an abundance of it,” Hayden said.

Hayden further stressed that Pakistan’s biggest challenge has been creating an environment in which talented players can consistently perform and develop.

He argued that frequent uncertainty has prevented the team from establishing the stability and foundation required to make the most of its considerable potential.

“The trouble is that their talent never gets focused because it’s never allowed to get focused. It’s always in chaos. They’re always standing on one toe, let alone two feet, so there’s no grounding,” he stated.

Recently, Pakistan endured a difficult spell after suffering humiliating defeats in the first two Tests of their three-match series against England, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to make significant changes ahead of the final Test.

The board released seven players from the touring squad and brought in fresh faces, including five uncapped players, for the third and final Test in Birmingham, which begins on September 9.

Changes were not limited to the playing squad, with the red-ball coaching staff also undergoing a major overhaul.

The PCB released former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul from their roles as red-ball coaches, replacing them with white-ball coaching staff members Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke.