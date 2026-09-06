Infantino remains committed to FIFA re-election bid despite renewed opposition

Infantino retains support from African and South American confederations ahead of election

By Reuters
September 06, 2026
President of FIFA Gianni Infantino attends the closing ceremony of the Esports World Cup at the Grand Palais in Paris on August 23, 2026. — Reuters

FIFA president Gianni Infantino remains committed to standing for re-election despite renewed opposition to his candidacy following a failed plan to sell a stake in FIFA competitions to private investors, a spokesperson for world football's governing body said on Sunday.

Infantino, who previously announced that he would seek a fourth term in March next year, has faced calls to resign from UEFA, the AFC and CONCACAF after his proposal to sell a 20% stake in the World Cup and other FIFA events was scrapped amid widespread backlash in July.

However, the 56-year-old continues to retain the support of the African and South American confederations.

"The FIFA president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election," a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement came after Infantino remained tight-lipped when asked whether he regretted the turbulent past six weeks while attending the Under-20 World Cup in Poland on Saturday.

"There will be a lot to say, but there will be a right place and a right time to say this," Infantino said.

No one has formally announced a candidacy to challenge Infantino in next year's election.

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