Infantino remains committed to FIFA re-election bid despite renewed opposition

President of FIFA Gianni Infantino attends the closing ceremony of the Esports World Cup at the Grand Palais in Paris on August 23, 2026. — Reuters

FIFA president Gianni Infantino remains committed to standing for re-election despite renewed opposition to his candidacy following a failed plan to sell a stake in FIFA competitions to private investors, a spokesperson for world football's governing body said on Sunday.

Infantino, who previously announced that he would seek a fourth term in March next year, has faced calls to resign from UEFA, the AFC and CONCACAF after his proposal to sell a 20% stake in the World Cup and other FIFA events was scrapped amid widespread backlash in July.

However, the 56-year-old continues to retain the support of the African and South American confederations.

"The FIFA president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election," a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement came after Infantino remained tight-lipped when asked whether he regretted the turbulent past six weeks while attending the Under-20 World Cup in Poland on Saturday.

"There will be a lot to say, but there will be a right place and a right time to say this," Infantino said.

No one has formally announced a candidacy to challenge Infantino in next year's election.