South Africa beat Zimbabwe to clinch Namibia-hosted T20I tri-series

South African batter Jordan Hermann (right) hugs Connor Esterhuizen after scoring a half-century during the T20I tri-series final against Zimbabwe at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on September 6, 2026. - Cricket Namibia

WINDHOEK: South Africa eased past Zimbabwe by 48 runs in the final of the T20I tri-series at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Sunday to clinch the title.

Batting first, the Proteas posted a formidable 205-5 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to an impressive performance from their top order, complemented by valuable contributions from Rubin Hermann and Duan Jansen.

Opener Jordan Hermann top-scored with 53 off 29 deliveries, hitting nine boundaries and a six. His opening partner Connor Esterhuizen contributed 32 off 23 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes.

Dewald Brevis also scored 32 off 23 deliveries, striking two boundaries and two sixes, while Rubin Hermann made a valuable 27 off 16 balls with three boundaries and a six.

Duan Jansen added 23 off 14 deliveries to help South Africa cross the 200-run mark.

For Zimbabwe, Newman Nyamhuri and Brad Evans claimed two wickets each, while Sikandar Raza took one.

In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 157 in 18 overs as South Africa's bowlers produced a disciplined performance led by Bjorn Fortuin.

Brad Evans led Zimbabwe's resistance with an unbeaten 56 off 31 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and four sixes.

Kundai Matigimu scored 19 off 11 balls, including two sixes, while captain Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl contributed 16 and 13 runs respectively.

Jansen and Fortuin spearheaded the Proteas' bowling attack with three wickets apiece. Eathan Bosch claimed two wickets, while Kwena Maphaka and Prenelan Subrayen took one each.