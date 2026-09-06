Aminul Haque calls for BPL to return annually amid credibility concerns

Fortune Barishal players celebrate with the BPL trophy after beating Chittagong Kings in the Bangladesh Premier League final at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on February 7, 2025. - Fortune Barishal

DHAKA: Bangladesh's State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque has said the government will hold discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over the future of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the country's only franchise-based T20 tournament.

BCB president Tamim Iqbal recently announced that the board was not ready to stage the BPL until issues that had raised concerns over the tournament's credibility were addressed.

While the BPL franchises welcomed the board's decision, it was met with concern from cricketers, who feared for their financial security as the tournament is one of their major sources of income.

The BCB subsequently increased match fees for domestic cricket to provide greater financial security to the country's cricketers.

However, Aminul said a popular competition such as the BPL should be held every year. He also revealed that he was unaware of the decision to postpone the tournament until reporters raised the matter with him.

“I only got to know from you [the media] just now. I wasn't aware that the BPL would not take place. BPL is a popular tournament for Bangladesh,” Aminul told reporters in Dhaka on Sunday.

“You're saying the board president presented some logical reasons to you all. I think a tournament like the BPL should be held every year,” he added.

Aminul said the reasons behind the tournament's postponement would need to be discussed with the BCB, while stressing the importance of ensuring the competition is staged regularly in the future.

“Why it didn't happen, we need to discuss. We will obviously monitor in future that this kind of competition takes place regularly,” he concluded.