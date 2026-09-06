Here's why Pretorius, Simelane miss T20I tri-series final against Zimbabwe

South African batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius celebrates after scoring a century during the T20I tri-series match against Namibia at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on September 4, 2026. - Cricket Namibia

WINDHOEK: South Africa have been forced to make changes to their playing XI for the T20I tri-series final against Zimbabwe, with leading run-scorer Lhuan-dre Pretorius and seamer Andile Simelane ruled out through injury.

Pretorius, who has been the leading run-scorer in the series, misses the final with a groin injury, handing Connor Esterhuizen another opportunity at the top of the batting order.

Esterhuizen will open alongside Jordan Hermann, while Tony de Zorzi has been brought into the middle order as South Africa look to maintain their dominance over Zimbabwe.

The Proteas have already beaten Zimbabwe twice in the competition and secured their place in the final after posting 228 for four and defending the total by 11 runs in their previous match.

That result also ended Namibia's hopes of reaching the final and confirmed Zimbabwe as South Africa's opponents in the title decider.

South Africa, however, suffered another setback with Simelane unavailable because of a side strain.

Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka, Eathan Bosch and Duan Jansen will share the pace-bowling responsibilities in Simelane's absence.

Jason Smith, who was ruled out of the series with an adductor strain, has recovered and joined the squad in Namibia. However, he will not feature in the final and is expected to be available for South Africa's three-match ODI series next week.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have welcomed back Newman Nyamhuri after he recovered from a niggle.

The visitors have opted for a pace-heavy attack, with Nyamhuri joined by Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani and Kundai Matigimu. Wellingon Masakadza misses out.

South Africa will be looking to complete a clean sweep over Zimbabwe in the competition and lift the tri-series trophy despite the absence of two key players.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Jordan Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin (capt), Prenelan Subrayen, Nqobani Mokoena and Kwena Maphaka.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani and Kundai Matigimu.