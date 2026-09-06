Michael Carrick confident Manchester United can challenge rivals

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick applauds fans after the match against Ipswich Town in Premier League on August 30, 2026. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Head coach Michael Carrick believes Manchester United have enough quality to compete with the Premier League’s leading clubs this season despite being outspent by several of their traditional rivals during the transfer window.

United invested around £150 million on three midfielders over the summer, but Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all spent more on transfer fees.

Carrick, however, insists the difference in spending will not necessarily determine how teams perform on the pitch.

“I certainly feel we can compete,” Carrick said.

“I think the challenge is just getting the right dynamics, getting the right balance, getting the right group together, getting the best players in the group to enhance the rest of the group.

“The actual amount of money in the end, I understand it can be a big thing. It doesn't always have to be the answer, but it can be.”

Carrick said he was ‘largely happy’ with his squad following the transfer deadline and believes United made the most of the resources available to them.

The club strengthened their midfield with Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba, while Carrick stressed that spending alone does not guarantee success.

“Money is one thing, what you do with it is another thing, how you make the most of it is another thing,” the United boss added.

“It's about what happens on the pitch at the end of the day, and we just keep giving what we can, giving our best, you know, and keep trying to win.”