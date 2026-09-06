Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami as Atlanta secure draw

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi dribbles the ball against Atlanta United defender Tomas Jacob (55), midfielder Tristan Muyumba (8) and midfielder Santiago Pita (40) during the first half at Nu Stadium on Sep 5, 2026. — Reuters

MIAMI: Lionel Messi played a key role in creating chances for Inter Miami as the reigning Major League Soccer champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Atlanta United here at Nu Stadium on Saturday, in Argentinians first match since announcing retirement from international football.

Thunderstorms and lightning delayed kick-off by 90 minutes, but the match quickly burst into life, with Messi came at the centre of Miami’s attacking play.

Full time at home. pic.twitter.com/TV1lxIVVNu — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 6, 2026

Inter Miami took the lead in the 32nd minute when Brazil midfielder Casemiro rose highest to head home Messi’s corner.

Atlanta responded just three minutes later, with former Newcastle forward Miguel Almiron firing a low shot into the net.

Luis Suarez restored Miami’s advantage just before half-time, finishing calmly after a move down the left was initiated by Messi.

However, Atlanta earned a point when Swiss striker Breel Embolo converted an 87th-minute penalty.

Elsewhere, Toronto and Chicago shared an extraordinary 4-4 draw, with Derrick Etienne scoring two minutes into second-half stoppage time to complete an eight-goal thriller.

Josh Sargent struck a hat-trick for Toronto, while Chicago’s Maren Haile-Selassie scored twice.

An own goal and Robert Lewandowski’s 63rd-minute effort had put the visitors 4-3 ahead before Etienne’s late equaliser.

Philadelphia defeated Montreal 2-0, with 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan scoring in the 75th minute.

The teenager now has four goals and seven assists this season, surpassing Freddy Adu’s record of 10 scoring contributions by a 16-year-old set in 2005.

In Orlando, Antoine Griezmann’s 28th-minute goal secured a 1-0 win over San Diego, while Guilherme Biro’s seventh-minute stoppage-time strike earned Austin a 1-1 draw with San Jose.