Wahab Riaz backs Pakistan to win Women's Asia Cup despite India rout

Pakistan coach Wahab Riaz during a nets session at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, on May 24, 2024. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan women’s team head coach Wahab Riaz has backed his side to win the Women’s Asia Cup despite their heavy seven-wicket defeat to arch-rivals India on Saturday.

Pakistan suffered a devastating batting collapse in their Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, being bowled out for just 55, their lowest total in T20I history.

Despite the emphatic defeat, Riaz remained confident in his team’s chances of lifting the trophy, saying the conditions in the region suited Pakistan.

“I believe that all the players in our team are very skilful, and they just need to trust themselves. Our next match is against Hong Kong. We will go back and discuss what we did wrong against India. We won’t commit the same mistakes,” Riaz told reporters after the match.

“I still believe Pakistan is the best side in this Asia Cup to lift the trophy because the conditions really suit us,” he added.

Riaz also stressed the importance of learning from the mistakes made against India and urged his players to maintain belief in their abilities.

Pakistan’s batting order collapsed dramatically after they reached 27 without loss. They then lost six wickets for just eight runs from 29 balls, leaving the side reeling at 35 for six.

Only Muneeba Ali, who scored 13, and Shawaal Zulfiqar, who made 14, managed to reach double figures as Pakistan were dismissed in 18.1 overs.

The defeat came in Pakistan’s 200th T20I, turning what should have been a landmark occasion into a disappointing outing.

India’s bowling attack proved too strong for Pakistan’s batters, with Shree Charani taking three wickets for seven runs and Prema Rawat claiming three for nine.

India then chased down the modest target in just 8.4 overs, losing three wickets, to secure their third consecutive Group A victory and qualify for the semi-finals as group winners.

Pakistan were scheduled to face Hong Kong Women in their next Group A match in Dubai on September 7, with victory crucial to keeping their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.