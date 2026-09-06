Brahim Hemdani named new Algeria coach

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic gives instructions to Rayan Ait Nouri, Riyad Mahrez, Aissa Mandi and Nabil Bentaleb during a hydration break against Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 16, 2026. — Reuters

ALGIERS: Brahim Hemdani has been appointed Algeria’s new head coach on Saturday, just weeks before the national side begins its Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The 48-year-old French-born former midfielder replaces Vladimir Petkovic, whose tenure was ended by the Algerian Football Federation in August despite the Swiss coach having previously extended his contract until 2028.

🇩🇿 Brahim Hemdani is named as the new head coach of Algeria



He will be assisted by Anthar Yahia, while Moussa Saïb will be the new general manager #TeamDZ pic.twitter.com/VVD2qkISpM — Algeria FC (@Algeria_FC) September 5, 2026

Hemdani, who represented Olympique de Marseille and Rangers during his playing career, earned two senior caps for Algeria in 2008.

However, he has relatively limited coaching experience at the highest level, having mainly worked with amateur clubs in France before taking charge of Algeria’s under-20 side two months ago.

He has now been promoted to the senior team as Algeria begins a new cycle following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Petkovic guided Algeria into the knockout stage of the World Cup for only the second time in the country’s history, matching their run in 2014. Their campaign ended with a 2-0 defeat by Switzerland in the round of 32.

Algeria had also endured disappointment at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, losing 2-0 to Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

Hemdani’s appointment comes after he guided Algeria’s under-21 side to men’s football gold at the Mediterranean Games in Taranto, Italy.

He faces an immediate challenge, with Algeria opening their Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Zambia in Tizi-Ouzou on September 25th before travelling to face Burundi four days later.

The appointment marks a major step in Hemdani’s coaching career as he takes charge of Algeria’s senior side.