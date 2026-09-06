Katie Taylor bows out as three-time undisputed champion

An undated picture of three-time undisputed world champion Katie Taylor. — X/ @katietaylor

Katie Taylor brought her remarkable boxing career to a spectacular close as she became a three-time undisputed world champion in front of 80,000 fans here at Dublin’s Croke Park on Saturday.

The 40-year-old Irish star defeated unbeaten Frenchwoman Flora Pili on points, adding the vacant WBC light-welterweight title to her WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

Taylor delivered a dominant final performance, using the speed, footwork and relentless pressure that have defined her career to control the contest.

The judges scored the fight 100-90, 100-90 and 98-91 in her favour.

UNDISPUTED WORLD CHAMPION FOR THE THIRD TIME 👑



Katie Taylor decisions Flora Pili (100-90, 100-90, 98-91) to secure all the Super Lightweight marbles in her farewell fight 😮‍💨 #TaylorPili pic.twitter.com/3TZ7c4abX8 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 5, 2026

Promoter Eddie Hearn paid tribute to Taylor afterwards, describing her as "Ireland's greatest sportsperson".

Following the victory, Taylor took one final lap around the ring, waving to the packed stadium before placing her gloves and championship belts at the centre of the canvas.

ICONIC! 🌟



A fairytale ending to the career of Katie Taylor ❤️#TaylorPili pic.twitter.com/L9JZUHMfuF — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 5, 2026

The victory brought a fairytale ending to a career spanning almost 25 years. An Olympic champion and two-weight world champion, Taylor has played a major role in transforming women's boxing and inspiring a generation of athletes.

She retires with an outstanding record of 26 wins and just one defeat.

The occasion was about far more than the result, with Croke Park transformed into a celebration of Taylor's achievements.

Westlife performed 'World of Our Own' and 'You Raise Me Up', while thousands of fans joined in.

The Irish ballad 'Grace' was also performed before the national anthem, while fireworks lit up the Dublin sky as Taylor made her emotional final ringwalk.

It was a fitting farewell for one of Ireland's greatest sporting icons.