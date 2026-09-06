PSL could move to January as PCB, franchises weigh early window: report

Peshawar Zalmi players and management celebrate with the winning trophy after defeating Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and owners of the eight Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have discussed bringing the tournament forward to January next year, it has emerged, ESPNcricinfo reported on Saturday.

The proposal was discussed at the PSL Governing Council meeting held in London on September 1, with media rights holder Walee Technologies reportedly pushing for an earlier window.

According to the reports, Walee proposed moving the PSL to January over concerns about limited advertising revenue during the April-May window. The period comes after Ramazan, when companies are understood to have already spent a significant portion of their marketing and television advertising budgets.

However, franchise owners have raised concerns over whether their share of broadcast revenue would be paid in full regardless of when the tournament is staged, particularly amid questions over Walee's advertising revenue following underwhelming returns from the television rights.

Under the PSL's existing agreement with the franchises, the eight teams receive 95 per cent of the broadcast revenue from the central revenue pool.

The first nine editions of the PSL, held between 2016 and 2024, were staged in the February-March window. The tournament was moved to April-May for the past two seasons because of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 and the T20 World Cup this year, resulting in the PSL being played concurrently with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

One advantage of holding the PSL alongside the IPL has been the uninterrupted availability of players, an issue that had affected previous editions because of clashes with other T20 leagues around the world.

A January-February window, however, could revive that problem, with the PSL potentially competing for international players with South Africa's SA20 and Australia's Big Bash League (BBL).

The proposed shift would also present logistical challenges for the PCB, as January and February are among the harshest winter months in Punjab. Three of the four traditional PSL venues, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, are located in the province.

Temperatures in Punjab can fall to single digits after sunset, while dense fog can severely affect visibility and disrupt travel and match operations.

One proposal under consideration is to begin the tournament in Karachi, where winter conditions are comparatively moderate, before moving to Punjab and Peshawar as the tournament progresses and weather conditions become less severe.

Pakistan currently has a clear international window from mid-November through March, with no home or away series scheduled during that period.

The national side are due to host Sri Lanka and England in October and November before welcoming New Zealand for a two-Test series in March, which will be Pakistan's final World Test Championship assignment of the current cycle.

Walee Technologies holds the PSL's domestic broadcast and digital rights until 2029 and also held the international media rights for the 2026 edition. The company also owns Rawalpindiz, one of the two new franchises introduced when the league expanded from six to eight teams this year.

The Governing Council, comprising representatives of the PCB and owners of all eight franchises, also discussed ways to expand the PSL's footprint beyond its traditional tournament window.

Reports also state that the council explored the possibility of entering the esports market, which has been growing rapidly in Pakistan.

Franchise owners have expressed concerns over declining interest in the PSL amid Pakistan's poor performances across formats. Entering esports could potentially help the league attract a younger and more diverse audience while creating additional commercial opportunities.

The council also discussed the possibility of staging a mid-year tournament under the existing rights agreement between the franchises and the broadcaster.

The proposal is understood to have been put forward by the PCB as a potential additional revenue stream for both the franchises and the broadcaster, while also helping maintain the PSL's visibility throughout the year.

No final decision has been taken on moving the PSL to January or introducing additional events. Further discussions are expected before any changes are formally approved.