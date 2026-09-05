Pakistan succumb to their lowest total in women's T20Is

Pakistan's Shawaal Zulfiqar plays a shot during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 5, 2026. — PCB

DUBAI: The Pakistan women's cricket team on Saturday succumbed to their lowest total in T20Is as they were bowled out for a meagre 55 by arch-rivals India in the blockbuster ninth match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

Opting to bat first in the high-octane fixture, the Green Shirts got off to a decent start to their innings as their openers Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar batted sensibly up front to put together 27 runs inside five overs.

Shafali Verma gave India the much-needed breakthrough by cleaning up Muneeba, who made 13 off 15 deliveries with the help of just one four. Her opening partner Shawaal followed suit in the next over, falling victim to Shree Charani and walking back after top-scoring with a run-a-ball 14.

Their dismissals, coupled with the departure of fellow top-order batter Gull Feroza (zero), sparked a collapse which saw Pakistan lose their remaining seven wickets, including that of captain Sana (zero), for just 26 runs, and were thus bowled out for just 55 in 18.1 overs.

Pakistan's 55 all out against India in the ongoing fixture is now their lowest-ever total in women's T20Is, surpassing their previous worst of 56 all out, which came at the same venue against New Zealand during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Their previous lowest total against traditional rivals India, however, was 63 all out, which came in the 2012 edition of the Women's T20 Asia Cup in Guangzhou, China.

Lowest totals by Pakistan Women in T20Is

55 against India, Dubai, 2026

56 against New Zealand, Dubai, 2024

60 against England, Taunton, 2009

63 against India, Guangzhou, 2012

65 against West Indies, St Andrew's, 2011

72 against Sri Lanka, Colombo (NCC), 2018