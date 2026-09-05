India storm past Pakistan in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026

India's Deepti Sharma (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 5, 2026. — BCCI

DUBAI: Prema Rawat and Shree Charani's three-wicket hauls, followed by a sensible batting effort, led India to a resounding seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ninth match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Set to chase a modest 56-run target, India comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and 68 balls to spare, courtesy of an unbeaten partnership between Deepti Sharma and captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

The former champions, however, got off to a shaky start to the pursuit as Pakistan captain Fatima Sana dismissed Shafali Verma (12) and Pratika Rawal (four) in the second over with 18 runs on the board.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, captain Kaur joined Smriti Mandhana (nine) in the middle, and the experienced duo could put together 11 runs for the third wicket before Fatima struck again, dismissing the opener, resulting in India slipping to 29/3 in four overs.

Kaur then joined forces with all-rounder Deepti, and the duo steered India to glory in the ninth over with an unbeaten 28-run partnership.

Captain Kaur top-scored for India with an unbeaten run-a-ball 18, comprising one four and a six, while Deepti made 12 not out from 14 deliveries.

Skipper Fatima remained the solitary wicket-taker for Pakistan as she made three scalps for just 17 runs in her three overs.



The seven-wicket victory, which marked India's third consecutive win in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026, meant they finished at the summit of Group A standings with six points and a hefty net run rate of 5.471.



The Women in Blue had already qualified for the semi-finals following their triumph over Hong Kong on Thursday.



Pakistan, on the other hand, remained second on the table with two points in two matches, with their net run rate now standing at a negative 0.569.



The Green Shirts next face bottom-placed Hong Kong in their last group-stage match on Thursday.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana's decision to bat first in the high-octane fixture backfired as the Green Shirts' batting unit faltered and could muster 55 before getting bowled out in 18.1 overs.

The Green Shirts, however, got off to a contrasting start to their innings as their opening pair of Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar put together a 27-run partnership.

Right-arm spinner Shafali Verma gave India the much-needed breakthrough in the fifth over when she avenged Muneeba after being hit for a four. The left-handed opener walked back after scoring 13 off 15 deliveries.

Pakistan then suffered two more setbacks in the subsequent over as Charani dismissed newly-arrived top-order batter Gull Feroza (zero) and right-handed opener Zulfiqar, who remained their top-scorer with a run-a-ball 14, comprising three fours.

Charani's twin strike sparked a collapse, which saw Pakistan lose their remaining seven wickets, including that of captain Sana (zero), for just 26 runs, and were thus bowled out for their lowest-ever total in women's T20Is despite lower-order batter Tuba Hassan's resilience at the backend.

Prema Rawat and Charani jointly spearheaded India's bowling charge against Pakistan with three wickets each, followed by Deepti Sharma with two, while Verma chipped in with one scalp.